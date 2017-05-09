Close Lewiston approves multi-million dollar school budget WCSH 6:41 AM. EDT May 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Lewiston, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Voters in Lewiston have approved a nearly $45 million budget for its schools, according to the Sun Journal. The town voted 535 for, and 298 against for the spending plan for the 2017-2018 school year. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Trump fires FBI director James Comey May. 9, 2017, 5:51 p.m. Maine leaders react to President Trump's firing of Comey May. 9, 2017, 8:50 p.m. Trump's health secretary in Maine to discuss drug crisis May 10, 2017, 6:28 a.m.
