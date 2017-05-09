WCSH
Close

Lewiston approves multi-million dollar school budget

WCSH 6:41 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

Lewiston, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Voters in Lewiston have approved a nearly $45 million budget for its schools, according to the Sun Journal. 

The town voted 535 for, and 298 against for the spending plan for the 2017-2018 school year. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories