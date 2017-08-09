Lewiston apartment scam suspect appears in court

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man arrested for defrauding people of hundreds of dollars each in Lewiston by listing an apartment he did not own appeared in Lewiston district court Wednesday.

Nathaniel Poulin faces four counts of theft by deception. Police say he listed an apartment online that he did not own, and showed it to prospective renters. He required them to pay a security deposit in order to "secure" their request on the apartment, but then took their money and never answered their calls.

Lewiston Police arrested Poulin Tuesday after issuing an arrest warrant for him, urging him to turn himself in.

Charles McKay, one of Poulin's victims said he hopes the court requires Poulin to pay full restitution.

"I'm mad as hell," said McKay. "How else would you feel if someone took all your money? It's not like everyone has thousands and thousands of dollars in their bank account. That was all the money I had. He took it. I'm still screwed. I'm still without a house."

The judge set bail at 200 dollars and required that Poulin not post anything on Craigslist, Trulia, or any other website or service that advertises rental properties. He must also submit to random computer searches, and have no contact with the victims.

Heather Coulombe, another victim, said she received a letter from a Boothbay attorney, offering to fight the legal battles for her. Coulombe said The attorney also sent her $250.

