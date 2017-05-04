WCSH
Leroy Smith III deemedcompetent to stand trial in the slaying of his father

Kennebec Journal , WCSH 10:19 AM. EDT May 04, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Superior Court justice this week declared Leroy Smith III competent to stand trial in the slaying of his father in Gardiner in 2014.

Smith, 27, is accused of killing his father Leroy Smith Jr., 56, in May 2014 in their Gardiner apartment, dismembering the body and disposing of various parts.

Copyright 2017 Kennebec Journal


