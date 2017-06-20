LePage: won't sign budget that's bad for maine even if shutdown looms

PORTLAND, ME - APRIL 18: Governor Paul LePage speaks at a Young Americans for Freedom event at USM's Hannaford Hall (Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Governor Paul LePage said Senate democrats and republicans have to do more to reform education and other programs, including the tree growth tax and land being taken off local tax rolls for conservation and trusts.

Governor LePage told WVOM radio hosts he would be talking with cabinet members Tuesday morning to tell them to start making plans in there is no budget and the state government is shutdown.

LePage also said he will not sign a budget that is bad for Maine just to avoid a shutdown.

“No I don’t want to see state government shut down but I can’t in good faith continue the road Democrats have been taking the state the last forty years. Got to put my foot down and say enough is enough. I’ve told them let’s talk. You want money? I’ll give you money. They want 200 million dollars? I’ll give 200 million but there’s a price to be paid," said LePage on WVOM.

© 2017 WCSH-TV