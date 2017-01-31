LePage: We need to start taking a hard look at other forms of government

(Photo: Schmidt, Conner)

Governor Paul LePage says there is so much gridlock in our state and national governments, he believes we need to start looking for new a form of government.

On conservative radio WVOM, LePage said Tuesday morning that the two-party system is broken.

"I do believe we're probably going to be heading for a constitutional convention to fix our government," he said. "I really think we need to start taking a hard look at other forms of other government."

He also criticized state lawmakers for their handling of the recreational marijuana law, and blamed the gridlock in Augusta on lawmakers.

"It's not about the people. They do not care about the people of Maine need or want they just care about their egos. That is what it is in Augusta. It's just ridiculous."

LePage responded to the KKK flyers some residents in Augusta and Freeport found in their driveways Monday morning, saying, "there's no room for that in our society."

"I find it appalling," he said. "I find it disgusting. But, if you see what's going on since the inauguration, the intolerance of the left has gotten to epic proportions, and now everybody's getting angry and mad. They're saying that the conservative people are the bad people, but they're the one's causing all the havoc around the country."

Copyright 2016 WCSH