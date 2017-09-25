LePage threatens to remove Maine sheriffs, asks ICE to investigate state's immigrant groups

(Staff Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In a radio interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, Governor LePage revealed he plans to issue an executive order to remove two sheriffs from their duties who, he claims, say they won't work with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ingraham asked LePage for the latest on refugee resettlement in Maine. He said refugees were still coming in for a while when he first announced Maine was not going to participate in refugee resettlement during the Obama administration, but "they're not now."

"We've asked ice to investigate a few organizations in the state of Maine," LePage said. "Just last Friday -- I'm issuing an executive order right now because we have a couple sheriffs that say they're not going to work with ICE."

"Unbeknownst to them, the Maine constitution says if they don't follow state law, then I can remove them."

LePage added there was a "likelihood you're going to be hearing some stories about some sheriffs being removed from their duties."

Ingraham asked if there were two sheriffs in question, LePage said there was one in particular and one that hadn't come out and said he wasn't going to participate. "But he's sending signs he's going to ignore them. If they do, it's going to be to their dismay."

According to state law, the Governor has the power to remove a sheriff after receiving a complaint about said sheriff from the county commissioners. It is not clear whether or not Governor LePage has, in fact, received a complaint from the Cumberland County Commissioners about Sheriff Kevin Joyce.

Joyce announced in a press conference that his department would no longer hold some inmates for immigration agents. Because of this announcement, it is assumed that Governor LePage is talking about Sheriff Joyce when he says there is “one [sheriff] in particular” who he is considering removing from duty.

NEWS CENTER has reached out to the Cumberland County Commissioners and asked if they have filed a complaint with the governor's office about Sheriff Joyce. Commissioner Steve Gordon called our email, "a complete surprise."

"There must be some misinterpretation of the Governor's remarks, which I have neither heard nor read; as to my knowledge, no Cumberland County Commissioner has even entertained such a thought," he wrote.

The governor said Maine has had a couple of terrorists and, "I'm not going to stand by and watch them settle in Maine, and do their harm from here in Maine."

Aside from the two terrorists of 9/11 who flew from Canada to Maine, he provided Adnan Fazeli as an example.

LePage said there are others with suspicions that have been picked up by ICE and are being looked at right now.

"We've had our problems," he said. "We're a border state and unfortunately, some do come in from Canada and that's been a problem. Some come by boat. We have 3,600 miles of coastline. It is a problem."

