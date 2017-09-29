Close LePage sets agenda for special session of the Legislature NEWS CENTER , WCSH 12:47 PM. EDT September 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Legislature will convene for a special session next month to deal with two issues that Gov. Paul LePage says can't wait.THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED SHORTLY WITH FULL DETAILS © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS DiPietro Family: Ayla is still alive DiPietro's family believes Ayla is still alive NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Lyme mental illness Week Four Play of the Week Poll Neighbor reacts to judge's ruling on Ayla Reynolds Fire destroys popular Bath restaurant Car seats saved the children LePage energy package Now- Lularoe: success story More Stories Third time man tries luring students into van in… Sep 29, 2017, 9:50 a.m. Ayla Reynolds' paternal family breaks silence, says… Sep 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m. Board determines if Lewiston-Auburn dentist can… Sep 29, 2017, 11:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs