LePage says he's signed off on legal marijuana

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA (PRESS HERALD) -- Gov. Paul LePage has apparently signed a proclamation verifying the results of a November ballot question that saw voters, by a narrow margin, approve the legalization of recreational marijuana in Maine.

Tuesday LePage told radio talk show host Ric Tyler during his weekly appearance on the Bangor-based WVOM that if the proclamation came across his desk he likely signed it. But LePage also called on the Maine Legislature to place a moratorium on the sale of marijuana, which the ballot question also permits, until the lawmakers could work out all the details including providing funding to set up a regulatory regime for legal marijuana.

PRESS HERALD