LePage reverses course on judicial nominee withdrawal

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Gov. Paul LePage has reversed direction and will allow five judges to be reappointed.

The judges were schedule to be confirmed Monday by the state Senate. But on Sunday, the Governor notified legislative leaders he was withdrawing all five nominees with no explanation why.

Late Monday morning, however, he changed again, and sent word he had "rescinded withdrawal" of the nominations, meaning they can now be voted on.

The Governor's press office and the chair of his judicial review committee would not provide an explanation.

