LePage returns critical letters with rebuke for writers

GORHAM, ME - MARCH 22: Gov. Paul LePage holds town hall in Gorham.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage is sending handwritten missives to residents who've written to criticize him for his silence following racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.



The Republican governor responded to constituent Darcey Poulin by saying, "You must be reading the liberal press." He also accused her of not listening until it suits her "own bigotry."



The governor came under fire after echoing the comments of President Donald Trump, who said white nationalist protesters and counterprotesters shared blame for the violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Authorities say one person was killed when a white nationalist rammed counterprotesters with his car.



The Portland Press Herald reports LePage didn't back away from his earlier comments, telling Lauren Daly "both groups should be taken to task for their behavior."

