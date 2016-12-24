Kerry Hinton, 43, of Lakewood, Colorado fills out her ballot at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on November 8, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Gov. Paul LePage says he believes "a lot of votes" were cast unlawfully in Maine and around the country.



The Republican governor told WGAN-FM radio on Thursday he'll ask Secretary of State Matt Dunlap to investigate and ensure voters followed state law.



WCSH-TV reports Dunlap says the allegation infuriated him. He says the state's elections have been proven to be clean and that voter satisfied all requirements, including photo identification for new registrants.



WMTW-TV reports Dunlap says no one has filed any complaints with local police, state police, his office or the attorney general's office.



LePage's comments come after the secretary of state certified the state's marijuana referendum, which legalized marijuana. It has been sent to LePage to sign.



The referendum becomes law in January.

12/23/2016 4:03:27 PM (GMT -5:00)

