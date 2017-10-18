LePage invites bio-based businesses to call Maine home

YORK, ME - JANUARY 31: Governor Paul LePage speaks during one of his town hall meeting in York Tuesday, January 31, 2017. (Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

SAN FRANCISCO (Portland Press Herald) — Touting its vast forests and his administration’s ability to cut through red tape, Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday pitched Maine as the perfect place for bioenergy executives to make investments.

LePage offered his remarks to open the third day of the Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference in San Francisco. The conference, which drew a crowd of more than 300, was convened to bring together investors, researchers, policymakers, executives and others interested in tapping renewable natural resources for new industrial uses.

