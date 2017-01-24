LePage heads to Biddeford for first town hall of the year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage is hitting the road to defend his final two-year budget proposal.
His first town hall is scheduled for Biddeford Middle School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The governor has said he'll host town halls to convince Mainers to demand that their representatives pass his $6.8 billion budget.
LePage says his budget protects the elderly and prevents harm to the economy from initiatives that he believes voters didn't understand. Voters approved a minimum wage hike and a three percent surtax on the portion of an individual's income above $200,000.
In his budget, LePage called for eventually lowering the top individual income tax rate from 10.15 percent to a 5.75 percent flat tax and reducing the top corporate income tax rate from 8.93 percent to 8.33 percent.
