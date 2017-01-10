LePage doubles down on income tax cuts in his new budget

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage says the proposed income tax cut is the most important piece of his new $6.8 billion two-year budget.

In an interview with NEWS CENTER, he said he hopes Republican lawmakers will support him, but said he plans to build support for the plan through talking to Maine people.

The Governor's plan would dramatically reduce the current 7.1% top income tax rate, and have everyone pay the new 3% tax surcharge passed by voters in November.

The Governor says the result of that vote gives Maine a 10.15% percent top rate, the second highest in the country, and says that will do significant harm to Maine's economy.

Democrats in the Legislature, meanwhile, say Maine people voted for that tax increase on high income earners, as a way to provide needed increases for schools. They also say voters are more concerned about property tax relief than another another cut in the income tax.

The tax cut plan is expected to become a major battleground in the Legislature.

