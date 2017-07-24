LePage Defending Pardon of Dakota the Dog

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Friends of Sally Shaw ask if anyone knows more about her death
-
Recieve Pot for Trash in Gardiner, Maine
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NH girl dies of cancer
-
Woman Identified in Cherryfield Murder
-
Girl in Orrington raises money with lemonade stand
-
Stop Neck Pain & Snoring - The Deal Guy
-
Jamie Valeri talks about being drugged and assaulted while on vacation with her husband in Mexico in 2015
More Stories
-
Horse falls through Maine bridge collapsing on riderJul 24, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
Kushner calls Russia meeting 'waste of time'Jul 24, 2017, 6:30 a.m.
-
Death sentence for dog up for reviewJul 24, 2017, 7:16 a.m.