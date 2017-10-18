LePage calls York County casino 'phony deal' for state

Gov. Paul LePage: "Once again, Maine's referendum process has been hijacked by big money, out-of-state interests hoping to pull the wool over your eyes." Associated Press/Andrew Harnik

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor says supporters of an effort to bring a third casino to the state are using overblown estimates of its economic impact to persuade people to vote yes in an upcoming referendum.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says a proposed York County casino would be a "phony deal" for the state, mostly drawing money away from casinos in Bangor and Oxford. He called the pro-casino effort a "bait-and-switch" that is overpromising on jobs and tax revenues.

The group Progress for Maine says the casino would create more than 2,000 jobs and generate $45 million yearly in new tax revenue. They accused LePage of being influenced by the owners of the Oxford Casino, who have donated to Republicans.

A referendum is scheduled for Nov. 7.

