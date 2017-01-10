LePage budget plan would disqualify thousands from MaineCare benefits

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- The LePage administration’s proposal to further tighten Medicaid eligibility requirements would make Maine one of the stingiest states in the nation when it comes to allowing able-bodied, low-income adults to qualify for the federal health care program. “The implications are dire,” said Robyn Merrill, executive director of Maine Equal Justice Partners. The advocacy group for low-income Mainers estimates that Gov. Paul LePage’s budget would trim Medicaid rolls by up to 20,000 people.

READ MORE AT PRESS HERALD.com

Under the budget proposal, released Friday night, adults with children could earn no more than $9,720 – 40 percent of the federal poverty level of $24,300 for a family of four – to qualify for MaineCare, the state’s name for Medicaid. The children would still receive MaineCare.

PRESS HERALD