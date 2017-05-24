LePage announces DHHS commissioner Mary Mayhew to leave

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Governor Paul R. LePage announced Wednesday that Mary Mayhew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, will be leaving the administration on Friday, May 26.

Governor LePage's office says Mayhew has done an exceptional job as commissioner and at reforming Maine's welfare system.

“She spearheaded the many important welfare reforms developed under my administration, and she was the lightning rod for constant criticism from the media, liberal legislators and the special interests who wanted to protect and grow Maine’s entitlement programs. But she handled it all with grit and grace. More importantly, she had the fortitude and the competence to finally bring accountability and fiscal responsibility to Maine’s formerly out-of-control welfare system. Maine taxpayers, as well as those who have found success moving from welfare to work, should thank Mary for a job well done. We are truly sorry to see her go, but we wish her all the best.”

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV