LePage administration says it has site in Bangor for new secure psych center

AUGUSTA, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- A spokesman for Gov. Paul LePage confirmed Friday that his administration has identified a site in Bangor for a new secure psychiatric facility for forensic patients in state custody that no longer need hospital-level care.
LePage and Democratic lawmakers have been in an ongoing dispute over a proposal to add a new $3.5 million, 21-bed facility to the state’s Riverview Psychiatric Center campus. Democrats on the Legislature’s Legislative Council have twice blocked the project under a provision in state law that requires the council to approve new construction on state property in the Capitol Area in Augusta.
PRESS HERALD
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs