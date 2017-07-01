Legislators get first details on new budget proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Negotiations on the next budget plan began Saturday evening at the State House.

Members of the special budget conference committee heard details concerning a proposal from Governor LePage and House Republicans.

GOP Leader Rep. Ken Fredette presented the new proposal. It includes more money for schools and elimination of the 3% tax on higher incomes, both of which were included in the budget that was defeated Friday.

This new plan also contains a list of other items, which both the Governor and House Republicans are in favor of. Fredette said, under questioning from committee members, that it is subject to negotiation.

These talks are expected to get underway on Sunday morning at the State House.

