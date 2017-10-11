Lead investigator, who helped put Anthony Sandborn behind bar, takes stand

Retired Portland Detective James Daniels was questioned about written notes he had taken during the investigation in which Hope Cady mentioned a possible suspect in Briggs’ murder named Dusty.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The lead investigators in the Jessica Briggs’ murder case spent Wednesday morning on the witness stand in Anthony Sanborn’s post conviction review hearing.

Sanborn is the first convicted murderer in Maine to be released on bail.

He was convicted in 1992 of the Briggs’ murder, but was released on bail in April when the state’s key witness Hope Cady, recanted her testimony that implicated Sanborn.

Retired Portland Detective James Daniels was questioned about written notes he had taken during the investigation in which Hope Cady mentioned a possible suspect in Briggs’ murder named Dusty.

She told Daniels she didn’t know Dusty’s last name. She said he had taken Briggs into a basement and cut her arm with a razor. Daniels testified he did not put that information in his report and because it was not in the report he did not provide the information to Sanborn’s attorneys.

Earlier Tuesday the defense focused on another key witness who implicated Sanborn in Briggs’ murder. Gerard Rossi is a former roommate of Sanborn who told police several times Sanborn admitted killing Briggs.

Rossi was the focus of a sex abuse case involving underage girls but was never charged. The defense questioned Daniels why that was. Daniels testified the case was closed because the person involved did not want to move forward with it.

Daniels is expected to be back on the stand Tuesday afternoon.

