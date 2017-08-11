Layoffs at Jay mill don't preclude new investment

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

JAY, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The Verso paper mill in Jay could be in line for additional investment as the company considers all options for increasing value.

In a conference call Wednesday to review its second-quarter performance, managers of Verso Paper said they have hired a consultant to look at each of the company’s seven mills and the company as a whole to determine how to wring the best value for shareholders.

