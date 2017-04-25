Lawyers provide free counsel to immigrants

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An estimated one thousand people are currently seeking asylum here in Maine. The majority are in Portland and Lewiston.

The most successful asylum seekers have lawyers to help them navigate the system - a prohibitively costly option for many. But a Portland-based organization, the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project (ILAP), is giving them hope and free counsel.

ILAP is the state's only provider of immigration and related legal aid to low-income Maine residents. It relies on free or pro bono help from 150 lawyers around the state who help guide immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees through the legal system.

Lawyers provide hundreds of hours of unpaid counsel to assist the estimated 55,000 immigrants here in the state. People like Michel Kanyambo, who arrived in Portland from his homeland of Rwanda Africa, have been helped by the service.

Rwanda was ravaged during the 100 days of slaughter in the mid-90s, during which 800,000 people lost their lives. Those who survived continued to face daily terror.

"When I was born, my parents were living in Congo as immigrants and we went back to Rwanda after [the] genocide of 1994," he said.

Kanyambo excelled academically, becoming a lawyer and then a judge. But in 2010, extreme danger forced him to leave with his young family. "When I came, it was for safety, yes," he said.

Sue Roche, executive director at ILAP, said Kanyambo's story is like many of the heart-rending cases her organization deals with.

"People flee without any of their belongings or other resources so it's often difficult," she said, "which is why that's a priority for us to help represent people."

ILAP provides free help to refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers, and given the numbers, Roche says those attorneys play a pivotal role.

"You know, there are more asylum seekers than we can even represent with the attorneys that we have," she said. "So the most effective way for us to provide representation to these individuals is to recruit attorneys who are willing to take these cases."

There are 150 lawyers in Maine volunteering with ILAP, providing free or pro bono counsel; handling cases, filing applications, preparing asylum seekers for interviews and hearings. Roche says the cases are very intense and a pro bono attorney can spend up to 100 hours on a single case.

ILAP, Roche says, couldn't hire enough attorneys to make a dent in a number of services that need to be provided.

Eben Albert is one of those 150. He is a litigation attorney with the Portland-headquartered law firm Bernstein Shur. He says he made a conscious decision to offer his services at ILAP and calls the organization very important to him, admitting, "It's a long, stressful process where you're in a state of uncertainty and you don't know what the future holds, and I can only imagine how difficult that must be for people who have fled from trauma and persecution."

Albert says he understands the value of legal pro bono work. He says when you look at the difference in the success rate between represented and unrepresented applicants, there's a huge difference. If people are not represented by an attorney, Albert explains, "they're much more likely to have their claim either referred to immigration court or denied entirely."

That is what happened to Kanyambo. The trained lawyer had no money to hire an attorney here in Maine, but ILAP, he says, provided a critical safety net for his young family: "Regardless of your status, first of all, you are [a] person and you are a human being. You have dignity and you should be respected."



Kanyambo has a green card now and he's working at Catholic Charities in Portland. He's helping asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants reconnect with family members who aren't here. His next goal is to become a U.S. citizen and to go to law school so he can become a lawyer, and possibly a judge, here in Maine.

The attorneys say they find this work really valuable, and many are attorneys who have been working for decades. They find that this is the most valuable work they've ever done because they're really saving someone's life.

Roche says she will be watching what happens Wednesday in Augusta very closely.

The state Judiciary Committee is holding a work session, then voting on a bill that would penalize towns that decide they don't want

to enforce federal immigration laws.

The measure, L.D. 366, will then be voted on by the full legislature.

