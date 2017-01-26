Lawmakers want to push back retail marijuana until February

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state Legislature has unanimously approved legislation delaying the retail sale of marijuana until at least February 2018.



The legislation also makes clear individuals younger than 21 years old can't possess or use marijuana. Growing and possessing recreational marijuana, however, is still legal starting Monday.



The bill is headed for the desk of GOP Gov. Paul LePage, who's called on lawmakers for money for the rule-making process. The law approved by voters gave state regulators nine months to adopt rules for marijuana legalization.



LePage also wants the liquor and lottery agency to head that process instead of the agricultural department, which he worries could lose federal funding under the new administration for licensing marijuana.



The House rejected an amendment to appropriate $1.6 million to the liquor bureau for rule-making.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.