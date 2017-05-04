Lawmakers set to tackle food waste in Maine

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2009 Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Food waste is an issue gaining a lot of attention on social media lately and now Maine is weighing in on the problem.

Thursday at 1 p.m. there will be a public hearing on a bill to cut down on food waste in the state.

The bill, LD 1534, "An Act To Address Hunger, Support Maine Farms and Reduce Waste", if passed would create a commission to generate solutions to solve food waste. The commission would also determine how much food Mainers are actually wasting.

According to USDA, 133 billion pounds of edible and available food supply at the retail and consumer levels in the U.S. went uneaten. That is 31 percent of available food.

© 2017 WCSH-TV