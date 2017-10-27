Lawmakers: High user fees could hurt Acadia, national parks

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Maine's congressional delegation is turning a critical eye on a U.S. Department of the Interior proposal to raise fees at national parks, including Acadia National Park.



Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King sent a letter to the department after an announcement that it's proposing increasing fees at 17 national parks. The peak season increases would help offset overdue maintenance costs.

The senators say the proposal would nearly triple the cost of a park pass at Acadia to $70. They say the department should consider creating a National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund or Conservation Service Corp to help address the backlog.

Republican Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin says the Acadia fee increase would be "unfair." Democratic Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree says visitors "shouldn't go broke" visiting national parks.

