Lawmakers expected to stay in Augusta for an extra week

State House in Augusta (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have reached the last official day of the session but are expected to stay for another week or so to hash out a budget deal.

Lawmakers will likely vote on the matter Wednesday.

Loose ends to tie up include Republican Gov. Paul LePage's $6.8 billion, two-year budget proposal.

The budget is due June 30 to avoid a government shutdown and negotiations have stalled over education funding.

There also are a number of bills that still need funding.

The Senate sent a bill to require coverage for telehealth medical services to the special appropriations table.

Lawmakers have, for now, tabled a two-year plan to provide $1.3 billion for roads and bridges.

Democratic Rep. Andrew McLean says lawmakers can't pass the highway fund budget until they know the budget's outcome.

