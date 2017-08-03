Lawmakers decide which vetoes from LePage to override

Legislature (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- State Legislators have wrapped up a record breaking session in Augusta.

It was the longest running legislative session on record. It was also what many consider a very contentious one. The session ended Wednesday with "Veto Day.” Governor LePage prevailed on 14 of his vetoes, while 13 were overridden.

Here are some of the most hotly contested bills taken up this session.

Hands-free driving bill and Solar credits bill

Bill to Raise the legal age for smokers and bill to ban flame retardant chemicals.

© 2017 WCSH-TV