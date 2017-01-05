Lawmakers, advocates want more details on psych facility

For people experiencing a mental health crisis, the wait for treatment can take a long time. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Everyone agrees Maine needs a new psychiatric facility, but lawmakers appear to be losing their fight for public oversight of GOP Gov. Paul LePage's plan to build a secure, privately run unit.



At the center of the issue are long waits facing Mainers seeking psychiatric beds.



At a Thursday hearing, mental health patients and their advocates called for details about the facility's long-term funding and why the administration wants an outside vendor to run it.



The LePage administration this week withdrew an application to build the facility in Augusta, which requires approval from legislative leaders.



LePage says the facility will be built in Bangor and says lawmakers calling for more details are just playing political games.



The facility has already received local and administrative approvals and support from several advocacy groups.

