'Armed and dangerous' man sought following standoff in Sabattus

(Photo: Scott Albert)

SABATTUS (NEWS CENTER) — Law enforcement agencies are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous after an incident Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Scott Albert of Sabattus.

The Sabattus Police Chief says they responded to a domestic violence call on Kristy Lane Wednesday morning. That led to an hours long standoff, according to an Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office official.

Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland tells NEWS CENTER a tactical team was called in at the request of Sabattus Police.

The situation is taking place on Kristy Lane and is still developing.

Stay with NEWS CENTER's Dustin Wlodkowski for live updates.

Copyright 2016 WCSH