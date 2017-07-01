PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department says the state medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a 34-year-old inmate.

Officials say Adams Davis Barnes was found unresponsive in a holding cell Thursday evening about an hour and 15 minutes after his arrival. He was arrested in Portland for possession of drugs, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident.

The sheriff's department said deputies gave Barnes CPR until an ambulance crew arrived, but the paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff's office and Portland police in addition to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office.

