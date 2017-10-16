Large quantity of tools stolen from work site in Bridgton

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Bridgton are looking for the people responsible for stealing a large quantity of tools from a job site.

Police said the tools were stolen from a locked trailer early Monday morning on Oct. 16 sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The tools include air compressors, pneumatic guns, ladders, numerous saws and several hand tools.

Police are asking for the public's help. If you have any information you are asked to contact Officer Muise at (207) 647-8814 or message the department on their Facebook page here.

© 2017 WCSH-TV