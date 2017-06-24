Knox County Sheriff's Officers respond to two traumatic incidents

KNOX COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- According to police a young woman accidentally shot herself on Friday night. Police found Amber Kinney, 22, bleeding with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Sergeant Mitchell and Deputies Joslyn and Redmun said they immediately started administering first-aid to the victim and continued to tend to her wound and blood loss until St. George rescue showed up.

Kinney’s live-in boyfriend, Sam Ryan, 21, told police he was asleep and woke up to the sound of a gunshot. After an investigation, deputies concluded that Kinney had picked up a loaded 9mm handgun and it had accidentally discharged into her stomach.

Kinney was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center, Rockport, where she is in stable condition.

WARREN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 2½ week-old baby from Knox County on Saturday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home, in Warren, where a baby girl had died during the night.

The newborn was found dead by her parents.

Police said the father, 26, and mother, 21, immediately reported the death to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials secured the scene and waited for State Police Major Crimes Unit to arrive. According to Maine Protocol, The State Police Major Crimes Unit investigates all deaths of children under the age of 3 years old.

