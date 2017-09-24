Knox County Sheriff's Office asks public for help in locating missing Hope man

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOPE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public help to locate a missing man from Hope.

Avery Smith was reported missing by his family on Saturday night after not being seen for a day.

Smith is 23-years-old and described as 6’1” and 230 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Smith’s vehicle was found in Cape Elizabeth around 10pm Saturday night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s office is concerned for Smith’s wellbeing. If anyone has information, please call the sheriff’s office at 207-593-9132.

