KKK flyers found distributed around Boothbay Harbor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A pastor at a church in Boothbay Harbor tells NEWS CENTER that people have found handfuls of KKK flyers around town.

A church member brought one to Rev. Sarah Foulger today. Since then, people have seen flyers on Middle Road, and Lakeside Drive and along Route 27.

The reverend said the flyers were placed inside plastic baggies with rocks and appear to have been thrown onto lawns.

This story will be updated.

