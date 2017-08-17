KKK fliers found distributed around Boothbay Harbor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A pastor at a church in Boothbay Harbor tells NEWS CENTER that people have found handfuls of KKK fliers around town.

A church member brought one that they found to Rev. Sarah Foulger today. Since then, people have seen fliers on Middle Road, and Lakeside Drive and along Route 27.

The reverend said the fliers were placed inside plastic baggies with rocks and appear to have been thrown onto lawns.

► WATCH: Community member responds to KKK flyers spread around town

Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett released this statement:

“Simply put, this is despicable. Hatred and bigotry have no place here in Maine. But unfortunately, actions like these are the direct result of leaders like Donald Trump, Paul LePage, and Mary Mayhew who only embolden white supremacists by refusing to stand up and condemn their hateful actions and rhetoric. Our message is clear: this hate is not welcome in Maine and we will not allow it to stand. We hope Donald Trump, Paul LePage, and Mary Mayhew will join us in denouncing these shameful acts.”

