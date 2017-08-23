Kids learn what it takes to be in the Navy at Camp Sunshine

A camper at Camp Sunshine tries on a suit worn when diffusing bombs (Photo: WCSH)

CASCO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Members of the U.S. Navy stopped by Camp Sunshine in Casco today to bring STEM education activities to the children attending camp there. While science, technology, engineering, and math are all a part of the various Naval operations, the crew members showed the kids how they can also be fun.

As a part of Portland's Navy Week, the military branch made it's very first stop of this kind at the camp, which caters to children facing life-threatening illnesses and their families. Children of all ages got to learn about the history of the Navy, play with underwater and bomb-diffusing robots, as well as meet the get to know some the men and women of the nation's armed forces.

Organizers hope that by encouraging an interest in STEM education, the children will one day pursue careers in related fields.

Portland is one of 15 cities who host Navy Week every year and has been doing so since 2005.

