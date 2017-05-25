Kidnapping, sexual contact arrest in Lewiston

Joshua Brown of Rumford faces charges of kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police accuse a Rumford man of randomly attacking a woman in Lewiston.

The charges against 41-year-old Joshua Brown include kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact.

Police said Brown approached a woman on Lisbon Street in Lewiston around 4 a.m. on Wednesday and compelled her to enter his vehicle. Once inside, police said Brown engaged the woman in unwanted sexual acts.

The woman eventually managed to break away and find someone to help her.

Police said Brown and the woman did not know each other previously.

Brown is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail with bail set at $10,000. He is due in court for arraignment on Friday.

© 2017 WCSH-TV