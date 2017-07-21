Kennebunk man sentenced for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

(Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Jail)

(NEWS CENTER) — A Kennebunk man has been sentenced in connection with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl earlier this spring.

Prosecutors said Jeremy Link, who worked as a gymnastics coach, had sexual relations with the victim inside a darkened gym in Westbrook.

Jeremy Link pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 22 months suspended. He will be on probation for two years following his release. He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim or minors while on probation. He also must register as a lifetime sex offender.

