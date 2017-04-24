Kennebunk man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

(Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Jail)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 43-year-old Kennebunk man has been charged by Westbrook police with one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Jeremy R. Link was arrested on Saturday. Police say the charge against Link is not connected to the Westbrook School Department or any other school system.

According to his Facebook page, Link is a Ninja Trainer at Dudziak's School of Gymnastics and a tumbling coach at Elite All Stars of Maine Cheer and Dance in Westbrook.

Details about the alleged abuse are being withheld to protect the victim.

Link was in Cumberland County Superior court Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

