Kennebec Valley group looking for more therapy dogs, volunteers

Sister Dorothy Bujold always had a dog while growing up on the coast of Canada, so much so that the dogs “were practically a member of the family.”
When a group of dogs and their owners visit Mount St. Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation in Waterville, they take Bujold and other residents back in time. They also provide a source of joy to the patients and residents staying there.
