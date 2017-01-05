Keeping resolutions as a couple with Jack Burke

(Photo: Schmidt, Conner)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Licensed family and marriage therapist Jack Burke explains how best to make and keep your New Year's resolutions as a couple.

1. We need an Individual Plan that addresses HOW we will make the resolution happen. (If wishes worked we would have been at the gym last year). HOW includes the details of getting up, getting yourself out the door.

2. We need a Couples Plan. How can I help you? What ideas for success can I offer? We can be a cheerleader, tactical support, a source of encouragement. BUT we can never be the others conscience.

3. Write the plan down and sign it (This is reality therapy). Make sure you write in a celebration plan, too. More detail means more likelihood of success.

