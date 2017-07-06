Kayakers find human remains on Great Bay island

DURHAM, NH (Elizabeth Dinan) — The discovery of human bones Monday morning, on an unnamed island in Great Bay, is being investigated by multiple agencies.

Seacoastonline reports the bones were discovered by a kayaker Monday, were recovered by officials on Tuesday and are being investigated by Durham Police, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Marine Patrol, said Durham Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley. He said investigators have “a pretty good idea” who the deceased is, but will not release the person’s identity until there is confirmation from the state Medical Examiner’s office.

“There does not appear to be foul play,” Kelley said.

Durham’s deputy police chief said the bones are “definitely” human, will be examined by the state and that he could not comment further at this time.

Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinkley said the bones appeared to have been on the island off Durham “for some time” and investigators will work to identify them. He added there “is no reason to believe this is anything related to a homicide.”

Anyone with information can leave anonymous tips with Seacoast Crime Stoppers online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com, by calling (603) 431-1199, or by texting CRIMES (274637) and including TIPSCS in the message.

