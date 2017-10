Katie and Cory show off their Halloween costumes during the Weekend Morning Report on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Katie Bavoso and Meteorologist Cory Froomkin took a break during the Weekend Morning Report to get a little silly on Sunday. They grabbed their costumes and put their Halloween knowledge to the test, and as it turns out... both of them could use some more time to study!

Happy Halloween!

© 2017 WCSH-TV