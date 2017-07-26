Juveniles charged with setting massive Sanford fire due in court

(Photo: Rob Johnson, FAA certified UAS pilot)

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Three juveniles accused of setting the largest fire in Sanford in recent memory are due in court Thursday morning.

The three boys are all from Sanford. Two are 13 years old and one is 12 years old.

All three face felony arson charges. The case is public because the juveniles are facing felony charges. They have been held at the Longcreek Youth Development Center for juvenile offenders in South Portland since their first court appearance earlier this month.

The fire destroyed an abandoned mill late last month.

It took 100 firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire to knock down the flames at the 300,000-square-foot mill.

