Juveniles charged in Sanford mill blaze put on probation

Dustin Wlodkowski, WCSH 4:27 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The court dates for two of the three juveniles charged with arson for starting the Sanford mill fire have been pushed to January, according to York County Assistant District Attorney Tanya Pierson.

Their court dates were supposed to be this week but were rescheduled because of an attorney scheduling conflict. They've been put on probation for a misdemeanor, Pierson said.

The third juvenile will have a court date in a couple weeks.

All three are between the ages of 12 and 13.
 

