Juveniles charged in Sanford mill blaze put on probation

More than a hundred fire fighters from 20 different communties fought the mill fire in Sanford on June 24, 2017.

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The court dates for two of the three juveniles charged with arson for starting the Sanford mill fire have been pushed to January, according to York County Assistant District Attorney Tanya Pierson.

Their court dates were supposed to be this week but were rescheduled because of an attorney scheduling conflict. They've been put on probation for a misdemeanor, Pierson said.

The third juvenile will have a court date in a couple weeks.

All three are between the ages of 12 and 13.



