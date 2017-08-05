Juvenile may face jail time after police discovery of several stolen road signs

Courtesy Maine State Police

MARS HILL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A juvenile may face jail time after Maine State Police discovered several stolen signs at his home in Mars Hill on Saturday, August 5, according to a press release.

Trooper Matthew Curtain had gone to the residence of the young male for an unrelated investigation when he discovered the stolen traffic and town line signs.

The signs were seized as evidence. The juvenile did not admit to taking the signs. He said that his father had them from before.

The juvenile was, however, issued a criminal summons for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer. Due to the cost of the signs, the offense is considered a felony.

The juvenile will be required to attend court in Presque Isle. His parents were also notified of the offense.

