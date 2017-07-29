Juvenile male not wearing helmet thrown off ATV into tree

HARPSWELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Officials responded to an accident involving three juvenile males around 2 p.m. in Harpswell on July 29, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department.

The three individuals were riding a Polaris RZR 570 EFI side by side when the driver from Florida,15, went off the shoulder of a private road, causing the machine to tip.

The imbalance caused the 15-year-old male from Connecticut standing on the back of the vehicle to be thrown into a tree. He and the driver were not wearing helmets.

The male thrown from the vehicle was transported by Cundy's Harbor Rescue to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

