Juvenile bald eagle shot, killed with shotgun in Penobscot County

(Photo: via Maine Warden Service)

T7-R7 WELS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State and federal wardens are asking the public for information regarding the shooting of a juvenile bald eagle in Penobscot County.

Maine wardens said the eagle was discovered wounded on Whitehorse Road in T7-R7 WELS last Friday, Oct. 13, around 2 p.m. T7-R7 WELS is located about 10 miles northeast of Baxter State Park.

T7-R7 WELS

Wardens believe the eagle was shot with a shotgun sometime between the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 13. The eagle was badly wounded and needed to be euthanized after veterinary treatment was sought.

State and Federal wardens looking for info about an eagle shotgunned in T 7 R 7 (10 Mi NE of BSP) between 10/11 and 10/13. $2500 reward . — Bill Green (@billgreensmaine) October 20, 2017

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call either Operation Game Thief (800) 253-7887 or the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement at (207) 469-6842.

© 2017 WCSH-TV