'Just trying to get back into my routine' Bicyclist hit by driver on the mend

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For Jonathan Menard, the last 8 weeks have been, for the most part, pretty tough.

On the night of July 29th, Jonathan was riding his bike home after his shift at Wal Mart; a-mile-and-a-half trip he's made many times. But while biking home on Bath Road in Brunswick, he was struck from behind by a hit-and-run-driver.

Police arrested and charged Kristin Phillips of Brunswick with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and OUI. Her next court appearance is September 19.

"As soon as I was hit, I was knocked out," he said. "My bike was found a quarter mile away on a different street."

He fractured his skull and shattered his shoulder. Jonathan also ended up in a coma for three days, and when he woke?

"I'm asking what happened is everything okay?"

Jon spent 12 days in the hospital. He's still in physical therapy, he hopes to be pedaling back to work in the next few weeks.

